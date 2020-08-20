New
Adorama · 31 mins ago
Lexar Pro CFexpress Type-B 128GB Memory Card & Lexar USB Reader
$170
free shipping

That's at least $65 less than what you would pay if purchased separately. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 1,700MB/s read and 1,000MB/s (6667x) write speeds
  • Model: LCFX10-128CRBNA A
