Best Buy · 42 mins ago
Sublue WhiteShark Mix Underwater Scooter
$400 $550
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • glides underwater at a speed of up to 3.4mph
  • delves as far as 131 feet
  • features an action camera mount
  • Model: MIXAW01
