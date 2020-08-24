New
Costco · 38 mins ago
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Kaby Lake Celeron 12.2" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook
$370 for members
free shipping

  • This product is backordered and is expected to ship between September 7 and September 11.
  • Intel 3965Y 1.5GHz Kaby Lake Dual-Core CPU
  • 12.2" 1920x1200 touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: XE520QAB-K04US
  • Expires 8/24/2020
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
