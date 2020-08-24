Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Costco
- This product is backordered and is expected to ship between September 7 and September 11.
- Intel 3965Y 1.5GHz Kaby Lake Dual-Core CPU
- 12.2" 1920x1200 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE520QAB-K04US
-
Expires 8/24/2020
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Coupon code "SAVE10" drops it to $162 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $30 under our mention from earlier today, $130 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: X512DA-BTS2020RL
Shop in-warehouse deals on a variety of items. Shop Now at Costco
- Items may not be available in all locations.
That's $50 off and the same price you'd pay for a 2-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
- 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- compatible with any internet provider
- Model: MK63-100NAS
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Effectively over the course of 20 months, you could pay as little as $175, and be guaranteed a cool $500 when you agree to sell this phone back within 20 months. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in your old device for up to $650 off your purchase of the Note20 5G. (You can receive up to $400 off for a device with a cracked screen; amount of discount varies by device.)
- Agree to return your Note20 within 20 months in good condition to receive a guaranteed buyback value of $500, credited to your Samsung Financing account.
- You'll also receive $100 in Samsung credit for preordering.
- Samsung financing is required.
That's $25 off list, the best price out there, and an unheard of deal for name brand in-ear headphones. Buy Now at Groupon
- Shipping adds $3.99, or get free shipping with $35.
- four winged ear gels for a custom, comfortable fit
- 12mm speakers
- Model: EO-EG920LWEGUS
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|--
|$370
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register