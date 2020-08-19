It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- headrest pillow
- adjustable lumbar support pad
- foam leg rollers
- 3-position rear safety bar
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- accommodates 5'1" to 6'6"
- Model: IT9550
That's about $3 less than third-party eBay sellers are charging. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 33 Street Camera via Amazon.
- auto-off
- 32-reading memory
- Model: JXB-178
Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- switches between Celsius and Fahrenheit readings
- red light fever indicator
- automatic shut off
- LCD display
- Model: MD1741
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- In Blue or Black.
- It ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- measures oxygen saturation and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: E-OX-04
Apply coupon code "RL246V6V" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hisome Direct via Amazon.
- 2,600mAh rechargeable battery
- 3 level heat/vibration settings
- fits knee girth of up to 23.6"
- Model: 1026301
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Take 80% off with coupon code "FT2Y9H64". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by weecen via Amazon.
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- memory function
- 3-color backlight
- LCD display
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Save up to $350 on mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and more for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Plus, free bike assembly.
Save up to $350 on mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and more for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Shop bikes for the family, helmets, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Shop fishing apparel and accessories from $3.97, rods from $5.99, combos from $11.19, and reels from $14.97. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Orders of $49 or more ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
Apply coupon code "50RZEYYE" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Activated Carbon Gray.
- Sold by Fun Driving Direct via Amazon.
- Other colors and sizes are available from $5.24 after using the same coupon.
- compatible with Toyota, Lexus, Land Rover, and Pontiac (check product page for specific models)
- recommended replacement every 12 months or 12,000 miles
- Model: 43317-681
Take 40% off with coupon code "S8YMCIBN". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Peztio via Amazon.
- audio and video recording
- motion detection
- night vision
- 1080p HD
- Model: RK-03
That's the lowest price we could find by $374. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 132-gallon capacity
- two to three hour heating time
- attached stove
- Model: HT2PIN-HD
Apply coupon code "RTNZAV6B" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AstroAI Corporation via Amazon.
- blocks UV light & sun rays
- fits windshield heights from 29.55" - 35.46”
- Model: ASIWSSS1PB-L
