Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor - lowest price by $42
Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 11ADS0BC00
Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "4870720" for a savings of $221 off the list price.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. (Longer warranties are available at additional cost.)
- Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- includes 22” widescreen monitor and keyboard
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a savings of $237 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 11A4CTO1WWENUS0
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $30 under our July mention, $91 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. That's $937 off list and the best price we could find.
- Intel i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- USB keyboard in Black
- USB Mouse
- Model: 10RRS4AY00
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450.
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Coupon code "SAVE10" drops it to $400 off list price.
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $230 off list.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe SSD; 1TB SATA 7,200 RPM HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today.
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
These shorts are around $14 under list and the lowest price we could find, including other Shoebacca storefronts.
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more.
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.)
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a savings of $37 off the list price.
- AMD A9-9420E 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S-Mode
- Model: 81VS000CUS
That's a savings of $90 off list.
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's a savings of $1,029 off list price when you apply coupon code "THINKDEAL."
- 8th Generation Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 3.90GHz
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 20Q0002CUS
