That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay
- Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: mktnd3671dvevs
Published 56 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Coupon code "SAVE10" drops it to $400 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $230 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe SSD; 1TB SATA 7,200 RPM HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
It's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 11ADS0BC00
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
Apply coupon code "4870720" for a savings of $221 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. (Longer warranties are available at additional cost.)
- Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- includes 22” widescreen monitor and keyboard
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
These shorts are around $14 under list and the lowest price we could find, including other Shoebacca storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Coupon code "SAVE10" drops it to $162 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $13 off list on this well-reviewed keyboard. (Dell Home is also the only seller offering it right now.)
Update: The price has increased to $21.59. Buy Now at Dell Home
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
That's $50 under last week's mention, $230 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: nn5391dsmvrtmkt
