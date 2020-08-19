That's the best deal we could by $36. Buy Now at Adorama
- 109 standard keys, 5 macro keys, 1 mode key
- Kailh Blue switches
- customizable backlighting
- Model: NP.KBD1A.01Q
Published 1 hr ago
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
It's $80 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- cherry mx red switches
- rainbow LED RGB backlit
- 19 different lighting effects
- multiple brightness levels
- Model: K552
Save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes USB receiver and batteries
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- adjustable keyboard height
- 33-foot wireless range
- low-profile keys
- Model: 920-007897
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $13 off list on this well-reviewed keyboard. (Dell Home is also the only seller offering it right now.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
This is a classic pro webcam, and the best price we could find.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1080p at 30 fps
- Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
- HD Auto-Focus
- Automatic Light Correction
- Model: 960-001257
It's $250 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.HDGAA.002
That's $15 less than you'd pay for a refurb on eBay. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI & VGA
- Model: QG221Q bii
It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
