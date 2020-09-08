New
Belk · 42 mins ago
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Pro
$54 w/ pickup $120
pickup

That's $36 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also $66 less than we could find it elsewhere, though most stores charge at least $140. Buy Now at Belk

  • Opt for in-store pickup to bag this price.
  • indoor electric BBQ grill for virtually smokeless grilling
  • cerami-tech nonstick coating
  • hinged lid and removable grill plate
  • measures 12.7" x 14.8" x 14.8"
  • Model: PXLSG
Belk 55% -- $54 Buy Now
Kohl's   $90 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price