Costco · 48 mins ago
Netgear Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System 3-pack
$200 for members $250
free shipping

That's $50 off and the same price you'd pay for a 2-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
  • 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • compatible with any internet provider
  • Model: MK63-100NAS
  • Expires 8/30/2020
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
