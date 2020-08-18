That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Not recommended for gas cooktops.
- aluminum with non-stick coating
- 4.4-quart capacity
- stay-cool handle
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 3950171
Published 18 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, otherwise orders over $100 bag free shipping.
- measures 9" deep x 12" wide x 23" long
You'd pay at least $55 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
It's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Le Creuset
- Available in several colors (Flame pictured).
- designed to function efficiently on a full range of heat sources
- resistant to wear and damage
- limits evaporation
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- superior heat retention and even cooking
- ergonomically-designed handles
- Model: JB0200
Save 37% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- ergonomically-designed stay-cool stainless steel handles
- oven-safe to 500 degrees
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 7074
Save on a selection of cookware from the brand known for its quality products. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to get an additional 10% discount and dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Save on a range of in-season clothing and shoes, as well as home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping adds $5.95.
Save on a variety of recently-discounted men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
Save on sleepwear, shapewear, underwear, bras, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $100 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Take this tabletop grill wherever your outdoor plans take you. It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- powder-coated steel body
- silicone handles
- chromium-plated steel grid
- carry strap
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $20. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more receive free shipping.
- includes tongs, spoons, turners, brushes, measuring cups, and more
- Model: 2211323
