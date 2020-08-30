New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Tablet
$300 for members
free shipping

That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco

  • Available in Oxford Gray.
  • includes Book Cover and S Pen
  • Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
  • Expires 8/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
