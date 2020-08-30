That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
-
Expires 8/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save $30 making this a great price for a Samsung tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- Available in several colors (Chiffon Rose pictured) and both 64GB and 128GB models.
That's a $10 drop from our mention of the tablet alone from earlier today, and the best price we've seen for a new one. (It's also $10 less than the tablet alone elsewhere.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay an $11 surcharge.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKCXAR
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 8 MP front camera and 13 MP + 5MP rear camera
- 10.5" 2560 x 1600 super AMOLED
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T860NZALXAR
Even with a $10 shipping fee, it's $50 less than buying it from Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-core 1.8GHz processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: 980288246
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Abt
- Intel Core m3 3.4GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 3000x2000 molecular LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD Storage
- 8MP front camera
- WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: GA00345-US
Shop in-warehouse deals on a variety of items. Shop Now at Costco
- Items may not be available in all locations.
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
Effectively over the course of 20 months, you could pay as little as $175, and be guaranteed a cool $500 when you agree to sell this phone back within 20 months. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in your old device for up to $650 off your purchase of the Note20 5G. (You can receive up to $400 off for a device with a cracked screen; amount of discount varies by device.)
- Agree to return your Note20 within 20 months in good condition to receive a guaranteed buyback value of $500, credited to your Samsung Financing account.
- You'll also receive $100 in Samsung credit for preordering.
- Samsung financing is required.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's $25 off list, the best price out there, and an unheard of deal for name brand in-ear headphones. Buy Now at Groupon
- Shipping adds $3.99, or get free shipping with $35.
- four winged ear gels for a custom, comfortable fit
- 12mm speakers
- Model: EO-EG920LWEGUS
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|--
|$300
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register