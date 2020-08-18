New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
$25 $50
curbside pickup
That's a savings of $25. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
Features
- 3/8" drive
- 20-100-ft. lbs.
- spring loaded locking
- double chrome plated steel
- 24-tooth ratchet head
- includes case
- Model: AC67
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
