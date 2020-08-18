That's a low by $73 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costco
- Up to 6,500 sq. ft. coverage
- Built-In smart hub
- USB, Ethernet
- Model: DECOM9PLUS
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a low of at least $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- delivers power up to 100 meters
- 2 gigabit Ethernet ports
- auto-detects the required power supply
- plug and play
- Model: TL-PoE150S
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11g/n
- Ethernet port
- Model: TL-WR802N
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11ax wireless
- up to 1200 Mbps
- Model: Archer AX20
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 300Mbps
- boosts WiFi coverage up to 1,000-square feet
- Model: TL-WA855RE
That's $70 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit elsewhere and also the best deal we've seen for any Linksys Velop mesh system 3-pack. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Linksys warranty applies.
- complete wireless data throughput of up to 3900Mbps (1300Mbps per unit)
- seamless WiFi via simultaneous tri-band/dual-band system
- auto firmware upgrades
- parental control and guest access
- Model: WHW0103
That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $7.99 shipping fee.
- can control up to 30 components or appliances
That's $52 less than Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 2 x USB 3.0 ports
- Model: RAX15-1AZNAS
That's $60 off list and $10 less than Best Buy charges for just the router and one satellite. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a $25 surcharge.
- includes router and two satellites
- 7,500 square feet of coverage
- 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Model: RBK753S-100NAS
Shop in-warehouse deals on a variety of items. Shop Now at Costco
- Items may not be available in all locations.
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's a low today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 smart outlets
- 2 USB ports
- works with Alexa Echo & Google Home
- Model: KP303
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300MB/s transfer speeds
- Model: EAP110
That's $15 under what you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere. (It's also within a buck of the best price we've seen). Buy Now at Amazon
- outlets can be controlled via a mobile app or voice controlled via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices
- Model: HS103P2
Most stores charge $4 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10/100/1000Mbps on each port
- Model: LS1005G
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|10%
|--
|$180
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register