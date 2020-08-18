New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256GB Dual-SIM Android Phone
$980 $1,300
  • In several colors (Black pictured).
  • Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
Features
  • octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
  • 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: SM-N985F/DS
