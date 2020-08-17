New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Samsung 320W 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System
$203 $280
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Dolby Digital and DTS
  • Bluetooth multi connection
  • 5 speakers
  • subwoofer
  • HDMI in & out
  • Model: HW-T550
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 27% -- $203 Buy Now