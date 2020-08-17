That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Glacier Blue
- Snapdragon 855 plus + octa-core processor
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP) + 16MP front camera
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101149
Expires in 19 hr
Published 26 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's $194 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED HDR10+ touchscreen
- Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 3 rear cameras (48MP/16MP/8MP)
- pop-up front 16MP selfie camera
- Oxygen OS (based on Android 9 Pie)
- Model: GM1925
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
