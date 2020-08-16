New
Best Buy · 29 mins ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$600 $650
free shipping

Most stores charge over $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10 & HLG support
  • webOS Smart TV features
  • works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
  • 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
  • Model: 70UN7070PUA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Best Buy LG
LED 70" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register