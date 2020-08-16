New
Genie 1.25HP Belt-Drive Garage Door Opener
$170 $230
$37 less than Amazon's best price.

Features
  • LED light
  • WiFi
  • battery backup
  • works with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
  • Model: 7155L-TKV
