New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Focal Elegia Closed-Back Circumaural High-Fidelity Headphones
$399 $890
free shipping

It's $100 under our Black Friday mention and the best price we could find now by $291. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 40mm M-shape aluminium/magnesium domes
  • 35 Ohms impedance
  • 5Hz to 23kHz frequency response
  • hardshell carry case
  • Model: FELEGIA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Adorama
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register