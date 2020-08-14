New
Simmons SD350 Electronic Drum Kit with Mesh Pads
Psst! Your drums are too loud, and the neighbors are complaining! Grab this super quiet, electronic kit and a pair of headphones (see below), and rock out whenever you want! Plus, it's $30 less than you'd pay at Guitar Center (not to mention a crazy low price for an electronic kit with mesh heads, generally speaking). Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • tension-able mesh heads
  • 10 drum kits
  • 179 custom sounds
  • Model: SD350
