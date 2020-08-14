Psst! Your drums are too loud, and the neighbors are complaining! Grab this super quiet, electronic kit and a pair of headphones (see below), and rock out whenever you want! Plus, it's $30 less than you'd pay at Guitar Center (not to mention a crazy low price for an electronic kit with mesh heads, generally speaking). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- tension-able mesh heads
- 10 drum kits
- 179 custom sounds
- Model: SD350
Published 1 hr ago
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
Start recording your music at home today at $32 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 3-year Focusrite warranty applies.
- 2 mic/instrument preamplifiers
- USB 2.0 interface
- 192kHz & USB bus power
Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "MJCU5AJ6" to save $9 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunlord via Amazon.
- wooden striker with leather handle
- slik cushoin pillow
Take up to $100 off select AKG recording monitor headphones for your home studio. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
