That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay with a 30-day money-back or replacement guarantee.
- 12MP camera
- IP68 dust/water resistant
- OLED touchscreen display
- Model: MT6F2LL/A
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's at least $89 less than Apple direct charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
That's $34 under Apple's price and easily the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Made from tanned and finished European leather
- Microfiber lining
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black or Brown.
- You can get it for the Pro Max for the same price by searching for "MX0D2ZM/A".
- microfiber lining
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone, whether paying monthly or upfront – buckle up, it's a journey. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add the phone to your cart and activate with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plans, and you'll get $350 back in 24 monthly $14.58 instalments.
- You can trade in your phone for up to an $850 credit.
- After checkout, click here and use coupon code "COMEONOVER150" to get a $150 Verizon Gift Card (within eight weeks).
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug.
- The same discounts are available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
Shop for refurbished Macs with confidence, directly from Apple, which unsurprisingly sells the highest quality Apple refurbs. Shop Now at Apple
- A 1-year Apple warranty applies.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's $76 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Space Gray
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
