New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Acer Nitro QG221Q 22" 1080p VA FreeSync Monitor
$90 for members
free shipping

That's $15 less than you'd pay for a refurb on eBay. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • AMD FreeSync
  • HDMI & VGA
  • Model: QG221Q bii
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors Costco Acer
Refurbished 22" Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register