That's $15 less than you'd pay for a refurb on eBay. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI & VGA
- Model: QG221Q bii
Published 1 hr ago
That's $118 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but you can still order it at this price. Your card won't be charged until it ships.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 60 Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: UM.KX1AA.006
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 screen resolution
- Model: UM.QB2AA.001
That's $170 per monitor, which is $10 less than our mention of a single monitor from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity today by $60. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
It's $100 less than most eBay sellers charge. Buy Now at Costco
- 1 Router and 3 points cover up to 7000 square foot
- Each Nest wifi point has the Google Assistant, control your connected home, network and more
- Dual-band 2.4GHz
- Model: GGL-WIFI4PK-C2
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
Acer's eBay storefront offers up to 60% off a selection of refurbished products including computers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping is free on most items, but adds $9.99 on some items.
- These items carry a 90-day Acer warranty.
It's $250 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.HDGAA.002
Apply coupon code "361BK" to save. That's an incredible value on a workhorse Chromebook with 4GB of RAM. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
