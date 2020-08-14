Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: PAH30004US
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- The 64GB version is also available for $110.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9609 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2520 x 1080 LCD touchscreen
- 16 MP rear camera, 12 MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2013-2
That's $200 off and a strong discount for a newly released model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10
- Model: PAJ90004US
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
An unlocked version of this phone costs $150 and it's the lowest price we could find from a no-contract carrier by $3. Buy Now at Target
- 6.2" HD display
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- Android 10 OS
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
That's the best price we could find by $79. Most vendors do not include the minutes, texts, and data. Buy Now at HSN
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.2" HD touchscreen
- 4G LTE
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12 MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- fingerprint reader
- CDMA
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works w/ Apple & Android
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19
It's a $50 drop from our February mention, $150 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Denim Blue and Pearl White.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor 6.3" 3840x2160 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
- Model: PAGL0003US
