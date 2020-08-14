New
DeWalt 20V MAX Li-ion Brushless Compact Drill/Driver Kit
$179 $199
Features
  • includes 2 2Ah batteries, charger, and hard case
  • 2 speed settings (up to 2,000 RPM)
  • 1/2" ratcheting chuck
  • 3 mode LED light
  • Model: DCD791D2
