$14 $39
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 after using coupon code "POWER104". Buy Now at RAVPower
- In Black or White.
- foldable plug
- ultra-thin design
- smart sensor with 5 output levels
- Model: RP-PC104
Staples · 6 days ago
Dell Power Companion 12,000mAh Laptop Power Bank
$30 $72
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Anker 2-in-1 PowerWave+ Wireless Charging Pad w/ Apple Watch Holder
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $18 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- both a dedicated Apple Watch stand and wireless charging pad.
- compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-5, phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds.
- watch stand
- 4 foot USB to Micro USB cable
- Model: A2570021
Amazon · 3 wks ago
AmazonBasics Rapid USB Battery Charger
$11 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 49% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- recharges 2 or 4 AA / AAA Ni-MH batteries at a time
- Model: U421
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Bestek Fully Automatic Trickle Battery Charger
$16 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "KBHFTW82" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bestek via Amazon.
- integrated thermal sensor (for winter/summer mode)
- one click repair function
- LED charging indicator
- Model: MRA1218C
RAVPower · 3 hrs ago
RAVPower 6-Port USB-C Charger
$18 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "UM0028" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at RAVPower
- 24W max output
- 3 USB 2.0 ports
- 1 QC 3.0 port
- 1 PD port
- Model: RP-UM002
Amazon · 1 day ago
RAVPower 15,000mAh Portable Dual USB Solar Charger
$15 $35
free shipping via Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $14.99, a low by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Yellow and Black.
- stores enough power to charge an iPhone 11 three times
- includes 2 USB to micro USB cables
- dust-, shock-, and splashproof
- powered by DC 5V/2A or solar
- LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- Model: US-RP-PB-003
