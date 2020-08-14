That's $35 less than what you'd pay for a sealed package elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- They're essentially new but may packaging may be slightly distressed.
- Built-in noise isolation and cancellation
- Ambient mode
- Model: SMR170NZWAXAR
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
These just-released and highly-reviewed earphones are $170 everywhere else. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add four full-priced accessories that cost $19.99 or more to cart along with the earphones, and you'll knock 40% off the total price.
- After padding, your complete order will come to $149.95 (if the accessory costs more than $19.99, your total will be higher).
- You can alternatively add five pairs of these to cart and the price will drop to $510 ($102 each.)
- Available in Black
and Bronze.
- 12mm speakers
- noise cancellation
- up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge
- Bixby smart assistant
- IPX2 water-resistance
- Model: SM-R180NZKVXAR
It's $4 under our previous mention from a week ago and a great price for these earbuds. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black at this price.
- It's available in Blue for 102.99.
- It's sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- 2-way dynamic speakers
- 3 mics
- 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
- quick charge
- Model: SM-R175
Add them to cart to get the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 2-way dynamic speakers
- 3 mics
- 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
- quick charge
- Model: SM-R175NZKVXAR
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. (Most stores charge $48.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- reduce ambient noise by 95 percent
- 80 hours of battery life
- Model: MDRZX110NC
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best deal we've seen for a new pair and the lowest price we could find in any color now by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black/Red.
- dual-driver acoustics
- on-board controls and microphone
- sweat and water resistance
- up to 12 hours of playback per charge
- Model: MRQ92LL/A
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
After an in-cart price drop, it's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- In Dark Grey Heather.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's a low by $499 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
- HDMI, USB
- Model: UN65RU8000FXZA
- UPC: 887276303031
That's the best price we could find by $141. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors.
- It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 processor
- 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
