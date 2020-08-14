That's $135 under our May mention, a low by $85, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's for pickup only.
- 5GHz maximum turbo frequency
- 16MB cache
- Model: BX80684I99900K
That's $105 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for this processor. (Most stores charge at least $434.) Buy Now at Micro Center
- Available for pickup only; may be limited by ZIP Code.
- 3.6GHz base speed; 5.0 max turbo speed
- 8 cores; 16 threads
- supports Intel Optane memory
That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's available for pickup only.
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Supports a max. memory of 128GB
Most stores charge around $45 for this model. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's only available via curbside pickup.
- Broadcom BCM2711 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 2GB RAM
- microSD slot
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports
- 2 micro-HDMI ports
- Model: SC0193
That's at least $10 less than Micro Center charges at their other storefronts, $60 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Micro Center
- 1900 MB/s sequential read speeds
- PCLe NVME 3.0 x4 interface
- Model: 099580
Most stores charge $70 more. Buy Now at Micro Center
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4.7GHz max boost
- 3.9GHz base clock
- 16 processing threads
- AMD Ryzen master utility & AMD StoreMI technology
That's the lowest price we could find by $374. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 132-gallon capacity
- two to three hour heating time
- attached stove
- Model: HT2PIN-HD
That's $190 less than most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Dove Gray.
- Converts to 3 twin beds or 2 twin beds and 1 full bed (w/ included full extensions).
- Model: AJAU0480S
Apply coupon code "6P9B6AKF" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ECmallUS via Amazon.
- detection for wood, metal, copper, and moisture
- center stud location
- deep scan mode
- large LCD display
- includes 2 AAA batteries
- Model: MK55
It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 48"x 7.5"
- Model: VT17104
