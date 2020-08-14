That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Camouflage
- Dual 1.4" drivers
- Dual USB charging ports
- Up to 15 hours' playback
- Model: JBLXTREMESQUADUS
That's a big savings of at least $106. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black.
- built-in Google Assistant
- 10 hours of playtime
- stream music using Chromecast
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Connects via Bluetooth or WiFi
- 5" tall
- AirPlay 2
- Chromecast
- Model: JBLLINKPORBLKAM
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
That's the best price we could find by $11. Shop Now at Amazon
- Get an additional 25% off 1 when you purchase 2.
- Available with several team logos (New England Patriots pictured).
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 30-foot wireless range
- 5+ hours playtime on a single charge
- multi-color LED lights move to the beat of the music
- Officially Licensed
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
- 18-hour playtime
- IPX4 water-resistant
- BassUp technology
- USB
- Model: AK-A3142013
Save on headphones from $30 and portable speakers from $70. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's $224 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- titanium laminate tweeter and woofer
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
That's $320 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at JBL
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- neodymium magnet driver
- 2 horn covers and 2 port tube inserts
- 5.25" PolyPlas cone with Symmetrical Field Geometry magnet assembly
- Model: STUDIO 530BK
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Blue, Black, and White.
- 32mm dynamic drivers
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 11 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: T460BT
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Overstock.com
- Available in white.
- 40mm dynamic drivers
- up to 27 hours of playback
- detachable audio cable
- Model: JBLT700BTWHTAM
- UPC: 050036369114
