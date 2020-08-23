New
Daily Steals · 16 mins ago
$47 $50
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $3. (Apply coupon code "DNALTEC3" to get this price.) Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in several colors (Aqua/Black pictured).
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- splashproof, waterproof, dustproof
- up to 30 hours battery life
- 50ft wireless range
- Siri & Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: IMW578-AB
Details
