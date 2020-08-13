Save $405 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 27Hz to 120Hz frequency response
- Model: 1060955
You'll pay $110 more if buying via another storefront. Buy Now at Adorama
- frequency response 38Hz to 200kHz
- 22,000 ohms impedance
- Model: 89502
Save $697 off list price.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Adorama
- 2 S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- 2 Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 810 SUB 150W 10" Subwoofer
- Model: 1064578 K2
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
That's $224 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- titanium laminate tweeter and woofer
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
That's a low by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- frequency range of 27Hz to 120Hz
- 10" driver
- compatible with a variety of sound bars, listed on product page
That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- remote control
- Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
