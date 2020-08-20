exclusive
New
Szul · 1 hr ago
Szul 5-tcw Diamond 14K White Gold Bracelet
$1,999 $7,149
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

It's $5,150 under list price. Buy Now at Szul

Features
  • 50 round diamonds of SI1-SI2 clarity and H-I color set in 14K white gold
  • Model: BRF57886
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register