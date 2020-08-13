It's the lowest price we could find by $365. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: PH315-52-71RT
Published 59 min ago
It's the best price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on August 20.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's $250 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.HDGAA.002
Apply coupon code "361BK" to save. That's an incredible value on a workhorse Chromebook with 4GB of RAM. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
That's $20 less than our mention from a few days ago, and a savings of $220 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8wl75av-1
It's $10 under what other merchants are charging for used and the best price we could find by $77 for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available; however, a 30-day return policy applies.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12A01US
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
Acer's eBay storefront offers up to 60% off a selection of refurbished products including computers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping is free on most items, but adds $9.99 on some items.
- These items carry a 90-day Acer warranty.
That's $118 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but you can still order it at this price. Your card won't be charged until it ships.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 60 Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: UM.KX1AA.006
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 screen resolution
- Model: UM.QB2AA.001
