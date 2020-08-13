Apply coupon code "Dealnews420" for a savings of $90 off the list price. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 720p native resolution
- 5,500-lumens output
- up to 50,000-hours LED lamp life
- built-in speaker
- Model: YG420
Use coupon code "AFF50GD" to bag the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- projects on screens up to 200"
- up to 50,000 hour lamp life
- Model: BL98
Apply coupon code "Dealnews92" for a savings of $92. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920 x 1080 resolution (1080p)
- up to 300" screen projection
- HiFi audio
- Model: YG620
Apply coupon code "TMYRGU4J" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YanTop US via Amazon.
- 40,000-hours lamp life
- 1280x720 native resolution
- includes lens cover, remote control, AV cable, HDMI cable, & electric cable
Apply coupon code "GLMDIU62" to make this the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dragon Max via Amazon.
- 5,500 lumens
- 5000:1 contrast ratio
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- built-in stereo surround speaker
- compatible with Android and iOS
- 2 HDMI ports, AV port, VGA port, USB port, and SD card slot
- includes carry bag, lens cover, tripod, AV cable, VGA cable, HDMI cable, AC adapter, and remote control
Coupon code "Dealnews50" drops it to $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1280x768 native resolution
- 230" max screen size
- HDMI / USB / VGA / AV ports
Apply coupon code "E3842UST" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pinch Electrons via Amazon.
- viewable on both sides
- made of foldable non-creasing polyester and spandex
- includes 20-pieces 3M adhesive tape, 18 plastic hooks, 9 nail hooks, 2-pieces 16.4-ft. rope
That's the lowest price we could find by $374. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 132-gallon capacity
- two to three hour heating time
- attached stove
- Model: HT2PIN-HD
Apply coupon code "6P9B6AKF" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ECmallUS via Amazon.
- detection for wood, metal, copper, and moisture
- center stud location
- deep scan mode
- large LCD display
- includes 2 AAA batteries
- Model: MK55
That's $190 less than most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Dove Gray.
- Converts to 3 twin beds or 2 twin beds and 1 full bed (w/ included full extensions).
- Model: AJAU0480S
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Carote Brands via Amazon.
- non-stick cast aluminum interior
- Bakelite handle
- oven safe to 350°F
- Model: TJ8128
