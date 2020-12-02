That's the best we've seen at $10 under our August mention, and a current low by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- use 2 AAA and 2 AA batteries (included)
- customizable buttons
- quiet-touch keys
- full-size mouse
- hot keys
- Model: PT3-00001
-
Expires 12/5/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be purchased now at this price.
- USB 2.0 interface
- Model: LXM-00001
A number of Logitech mice and keyboards get big discounts; most are at least 30% off and at or near all-time price lows. They all ship for free. Shop Now at Staples
- Logitech M510 Wireless Laser Mouse for $17.99 (pictured, $7 off)
That's $5 less than Amazon charges for a refurb and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- connects to up to 3 different Bluetooth devices
- 81 keys
- wireless range up to 30 feet
- USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006342
It's 75% off the list price and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- pressure-sensitive key zone
- RGB illuminated keys
- 3 programmable thumbster keys
- 5 programmable macro keys
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 33ft range
- 8 hot keys
- AAA batteries included
- Model: 920-003051
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 23 but can be ordered now.
- Available in Graphite.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
That's $4 under the best price you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Its laser is 4x larger than a standard laser, for more precise performance
- Built-in battery indicator
- Ambidextrous design
- Compatible with most Windows and Mac computers
- Model: GMF-00010
That's a fair deal considering most sellers charge at least $744 for just the tablet. The cover and sleeve purchased separately would cost around $250. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $7 less than GameStop charges.
Update: Target now offers it for $19.99. Buy Now at Target
- includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
