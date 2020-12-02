New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 Keyboard and Mouse Combo
$21 $50
free shipping

That's the best we've seen at $10 under our August mention, and a current low by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • use 2 AAA and 2 AA batteries (included)
  • customizable buttons
  • quiet-touch keys
  • full-size mouse
  • hot keys
  • Model: PT3-00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Keyboards B&H Photo Video Microsoft
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 57% -- $21 Buy Now
Amazon   $31 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price