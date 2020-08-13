It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes USB receiver and batteries
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- adjustable keyboard height
- 33-foot wireless range
- low-profile keys
- Model: 920-007897
That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $10. Buy Now at NextWarehouse
- compatible with all iOS devices
- Bluetooth
- rechargeable battery
- includes USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006701
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- sculpted mouse with snap-on wireless receiver
- full size keyboard with one-touch hotkeys
- Model: 920-002836
Apply coupon code "30251" to save. That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- To get this price, pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "30251".
- connects with up to three devices
- Model: 920-009295
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- use 2 AAA and 2 AA batteries (included)
- customizable buttons
- quiet-touch keys
- full-size mouse
- hot keys
- Model: PT3-00001
It's $80 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- cherry mx red switches
- rainbow LED RGB backlit
- 19 different lighting effects
- multiple brightness levels
- Model: K552
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- white LED backlight
- ABS print prevents keycap color abrasion
- durable membrane key switch
- USB interface
- Model: PB-317US-11474
It's $102 under list price.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $48.61. Buy Now at Amazon
- wired gaming mouse w/ 8-color RGB lighting
- mouse has 6 customizable buttons
- Model: 4VC46AA#ABA
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3.5mm wired
- Model: 78001492
Most stores charge $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black/Gray.
- 3-year battery life
- Right or left hand use
- Micro-precision scroll wheel
- USB unifying receiver
- Model: 910-002696
These start at $70 at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Comfort Shopping via Amazon.
- it's compatible with a variety of iPhone models from iPhone 8 and up
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register