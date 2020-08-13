New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Cobra CPI 490 Compact 400W Power Inverter
$20 $40
free shipping

It's $20 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Cobra via eBay.
  • A 6-month Cobra warranty applies.
Features
  • converts a vehicle's 12V cigarette lighter into two grounded household AC outlets and a USB port
  • powers office equipment and most household appliances drawing up to 400 watts
  • Model: CPI 490
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Converters & Inverters eBay Cobra Electronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register