New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Glasslock 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Set
$40 $119
free shipping

That's $10 less than you'd pay at local stores. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • set of 12 square and rectangular glass containers and 12 lids
  • microwave safe
  • snap closure
  • Model: 12008-24 PC-TAPER
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay Glasslock
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register