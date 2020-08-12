That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Get it with a mini tripod and carry case for $119.
- supports up to 3.5" wide smartphones
- sport, time lapse, hyperlapse, and panorama modes
- 15-hour runtime
- Model: CP.OS.00000022.03
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Verizon Wireless cuts cell phone accessories by up to 40% off. Many of these accessories are already marked up to 70% off. Accessories discounted include headphones, charging docks, cases, and much more.
- Buy 3, get an extra 30% off
- Buy 4, get an extra 35% off
- Buy 5, get an extra 40% off
Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $14.99, a low by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Yellow.
- stores enough power to charge an iPhone 11 three times
- includes 2 USB to micro USB cables
- dust-, shock-, and splashproof
- powered by DC 5V/2A or solar
- LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- Model: US-RP-PB-003
Apply coupon code "30SLDEAL5" to save 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huaptec via Amazon.
- AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint, and more than 90 regional carriers have given consent to use a wireless booster, but check with your provider to ensure service.
- 911 location services may not be provided or may be inaccurate with booster use.
- booster amplifies 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G cell phone signals
- compatible with all US and Canadian carriers
- includes indoor and outdoor antennas
- covers up to 4,000-square feet
- works with HiBoost App
- FCC & IC certified
- Model: F10G-5S-BTW
In a sale as dazzling as their gems, save up to half off a variety of Swarovski jewelry, phone cases, and more. Prices start at under $20 after savings. Shop Now at Swarovski
- Shipping starts at $6.95, although shipping is free for orders of $75 or more.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
It's a savings of $250 off list and the best price we could find today by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register