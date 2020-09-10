Use coupon code "DNNXO45" for the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ashford
- stainless steel rose gold PVD-coated case
- leather strap
- Japanese quartz movement
- water resistance to 330 feet
- Model: A4052459-00
Use coupon code "SUNSHINE" to save on a variety of men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Ashford
Coupon code "FLASHFS50" takes an extra $50 off 70 styles, which are already marked up to 41% off. Shop Now at Jomashop
There's nearly 500 styles to save on from brands like Timex, Gucci, Tissot, and Ted Baker. Prices start at $40. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders over $100.
Choose from over 30 sale styles, then apply one of the coupon codes listed below to take up to $20 more off. (These codes don't stack, so choose the one that gives the highest discount for your order.) Shop Now at Jomashop
- Free shipping via code "FASTSHIP" (This saves $5.99, but shipping is free without a code on orders over $100.)
- $5 off via code "FLASHFS5"
- $10 off $150 or more via code "DNEWSFS10"
- $20 off $340 or more via code "DNEWSFS20"
Coupon code "DNTST339" makes it the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Ashford
- titanium case
- silicone strap
- quartz movement
- sapphire scratch resistant crystal
- water resistance to 330 feet
- Model: T0474204705111
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register