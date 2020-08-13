New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Sublue Whiteshark MIX Underwater Scooter with Floater, Jade White
$419 $550
Features
  • propels you to up to 3.4 mph to depths of 131 feet
  • 2 propellers that provide up to a total of 17.6 lbs. of thrust
  • action camera mount
  • 30-minute battery life
  • Model: MIX-WT
