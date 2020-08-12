It's $21 under our February mention, $130 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 20mm neodymium magnet and lightweight CCAW voice coil
- active noise cancellation
- up to 50 hours of playback
- Model: SPACEONE
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. (Most stores charge $48.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- reduce ambient noise by 95 percent
- 80 hours of battery life
- Model: MDRZX110NC
Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn Products via Newegg.
- 360° swivel
- stain resistant
- padded armrests
- extendable footrest
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- Model: OMEGA-02
That's $20 less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Anker via Newegg.
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
- 45W USB-C output
- two 15W USB ports
- Model: PowerCore+ 26800mAh
