$99 $139
free shipping
Apply code "P1F9N1KC14WH" to get the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at contechealth.com
Features
- adult, pediatric, and neonatal probes
- SpO2 and pulse rate display
- pluse waveform display
- review function
- clock function
- low-voltage alarm
- Model: CMS60D
Details
3 wks ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service COVID-19 Study
free
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
Tips
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
Features
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Amazon · 2 days ago
Tickas Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer
$13 $43
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "AKRM1098" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AnthonyKisim via Amazon.
- Usually ships within 6 to 10 days.
Features
- Celsius and Fahrenheit options
- LCD display with color alerts
- object measurement function
Cafago · 3 wks ago
Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$15 $34
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
Cafago · 2 days ago
Cafago Infrared Forehead Thermometer
$12 $23
free shipping
Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- switches between Celsius and Fahrenheit readings
- red light fever indicator
- automatic shut off
- LCD display
- Model: MD1741
contechealth.com · 8 hrs ago
Contec Medical Systems Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$17 $37
free shipping
That's a savings of $18 via coupon code "AZTG0MJ8WQ0E".
Update: The price has dropped to $17.02. Buy Now at contechealth.com
Features
- LCD backlight
- alarm function
- Model: TP500
