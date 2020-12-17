New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Lenovo 15.6" On-Trend NAVA Toploader Laptop Bag
$22 $50
free shipping

That's $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • luggage strap and removable soulder strap
  • separate cushioned laptop compartment
  • fits most laptops up to 15.6"
  • water resistant fabric
  • Model: GX40M52035
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptop Bags eBay Lenovo
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 56% -- $22 Buy Now
Lenovo   $21 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price