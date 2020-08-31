New
Ace Hardware · 44 mins ago
$4 w/ Ace Rewards $6
pickup
That's $5 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
Details
Comments
Expires 8/31/2020
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Ace Hardware Clearance
Discounts on over 150 items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Mac Sports Portable Hammock w/ Stand
$130 $150
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Features
- powder-coated steel frame
- double attachment on each end to prevent tipping
- Model: H806S
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Quik Shade Basic Adjustable Canopy Chair
$25
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- Available in Blue or Taupe.
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Z-Bug Lantern + Light Insect Zapper
$20 $25
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Features
- fully dimmable
- 360º insect-zapping rails
- 360º protective cover for electric rails
- Model: 6587
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Stanley Adventure Stay Hot 3-Quart Stainless Steel Camp Crock
$42 $65
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Keeps food hot for 12 hours, or cold for 16 hours.
- Model: 10-01875-027
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Stanley 25-Foot Lever Lock Tape Measure
$4 for Ace Rewards members $6
pickup
Ace Rewards members get the lowest price we could find by $10. (It's free to sign up.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.12 shipping fee.
Features
- automatic blade lock
- anti-glare blade
- frictionless base
- Model: STHT30825
Amazon · 6 days ago
Stanley 5-Gallon Wet Dry Vacuum
$60 $85
free shipping
That's $5 less than our mention from last month, and $25 under list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price, and will ship when available.
Features
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Stanley QuickChange Retractable Utility Knife
$4 w/ Ace Rewards $6
pickup
That's a buck less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- You'll need to log in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
