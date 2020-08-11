Though this item is not discounted, it comes with a travel case and we thought it might be of interest to know where you can get it, as it's been out of stock at most retailers for months. The travel case is around a $40 value if purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- OLED display
- 2 Oculus touch controllers
- travel case
- Model: 301-00171-01-CSE
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at GameStop
- Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Joy-Con & screen protector
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 1-year product replacement plan
That's $10 under list and well below what third-party sellers are charging for new units.
Update: Shipping adds $5. Buy Now at Nintendo
- A one year Nintendo warranty is provided.
- 21 classic SNES games
- 2 wired SNES controllers
It's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Nintendo
- includes one NES controller
- 30 pre-installed games
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's the best price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a $95 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR10
- Model: QN70Q6DTAFXZA
