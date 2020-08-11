Redeem this $100 mail-in rebate to get this price. Buy Now at Newegg
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: N82E16834155461
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
It's the best price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on August 20.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's $10 under what other merchants are charging for used and the best price we could find by $77 for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available; however, a 30-day return policy applies.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12A01US
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn Products via Newegg.
- 360° swivel
- stain resistant
- padded armrests
- extendable footrest
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- Model: OMEGA-02
It's the lowest price we could find by $7 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 3,430 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G3X0C
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Costway via Newegg.
- measures 47.5" L x 24" W x 32.5" H
- includes matching skirt
- 440-lb. weight capacity
- drain system
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register