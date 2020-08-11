New
Newegg · 25 mins ago
MSI Modern 14 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 14" Laptop
$569 after rebate $669
free shipping

Redeem this $100 mail-in rebate to get this price. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: N82E16834155461
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Newegg MSI
Core i3 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register