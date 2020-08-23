That's $194 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED HDR10+ touchscreen
- Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 3 rear cameras (48MP/16MP/8MP)
- pop-up front 16MP selfie camera
- Oxygen OS (based on Android 9 Pie)
- Model: GM1925
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's $4 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Snow Joe. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 4 720p xPoE outdoor cameras
- 1TB HDD
- motion detection alarm with email alerts
- night vision up to 65 feet
- Model: FN3108XE-B4-1T
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- it purports to provide instant two-way translation
- a full list of languages and countries covered is provided on the product page (it's lots)
