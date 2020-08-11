New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Worx Lightweight 20V Max. Cordless Vacuum
$80 $110
free shipping

That's the best we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • crevice nozzle
  • brush
  • 10 kPa suction
  • 4-foot cord length
  • Model: WX030L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register