Micro Center · 49 mins ago
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2GB Computer Board
$30 $35
curbside pickup only

Most stores charge around $45 for this model. Buy Now at Micro Center

Tips
  • It's only available via curbside pickup.
Features
  • Broadcom BCM2711 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • microSD slot
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports
  • 2 micro-HDMI ports
  • Model: SC0193
