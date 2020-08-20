New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Unlocked Motorola Droid Turbo 2 32GB Android Phone
$85
free shipping

That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • The 64GB version is also available for $110.
Features
  • 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
  • up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
  • Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
  • Model: XT1585
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Motorola
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register