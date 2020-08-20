That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- The 64GB version is also available for $110.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9609 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2520 x 1080 LCD touchscreen
- 16 MP rear camera, 12 MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2013-2
That's $200 off and a strong discount for a newly released model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10
- Model: PAJ90004US
An unlocked version of this phone costs $150 and it's the lowest price we could find from a no-contract carrier by $3. Buy Now at Target
- 6.2" HD display
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- Android 10 OS
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
That's the best price we could find by $79. Most vendors do not include the minutes, texts, and data. Buy Now at HSN
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.2" HD touchscreen
- 4G LTE
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12 MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- fingerprint reader
- CDMA
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's the best price we could find for the knife block alone by $168. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Home and Tech Deals via eBay.
- designed for holding sharpening steel, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Bread Knife, 8" Slicer, Shears, 3" Paring / Peeler, 6" Utility 5.5" Serrated Utlity and 7" Santoku
- includes paring knife
- Model: KKFMA01AA
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works w/ Apple & Android
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
- data transfer speeds up to 1.7Gbps
- Model: MG7550
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcommon Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Kryo 250 quad-core processor
- 6.2" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAEB0006US
That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for an unlocked unit. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 6.4" 1560x720 touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU
- 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- 16MP dual rear camera system & 8MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
